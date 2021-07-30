Trainline’s (TNLIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Trainline stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

