Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.36.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

