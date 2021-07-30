TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $135.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

NYSE TRU opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $114,134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransUnion by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 255,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

