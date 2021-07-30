Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Announces Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 392,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

