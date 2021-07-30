Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCW. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

