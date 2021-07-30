Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in July

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the June 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 186,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. Trillion Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

