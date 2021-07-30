Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in July

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the June 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 186,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. Trillion Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
