Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

