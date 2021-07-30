Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Triton International has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

