Truist Begins Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.08.

ABBV opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

