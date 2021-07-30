Truist Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Truist from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.02.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $358.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.14. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 29.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 239.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

