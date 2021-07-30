Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

