Truist Securiti Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

