Truist Securities Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.02.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. Facebook has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

