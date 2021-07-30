Truist Securities Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $149.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.