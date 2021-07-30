Truist Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Truist Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $559.09 target price on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $618.30.

SIVB opened at $566.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.30. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

