Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 10,266 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Premier were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after buying an additional 123,838 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.74 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

