Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $955,000 Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,315 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Root were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,469,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Root alerts:

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

ROOT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. cut their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.