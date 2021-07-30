Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,289 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $625.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.13. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

