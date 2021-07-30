Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 38,930 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

