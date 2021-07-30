Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.85.
Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The stock has a market cap of C$36.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.72. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
