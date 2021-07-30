Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.85.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. The stock has a market cap of C$36.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.72. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

