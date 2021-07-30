Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 5%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $370.50 and last traded at $372.53. 16,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,059,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

