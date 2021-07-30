Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

