U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

USPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

USPH stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

