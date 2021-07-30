UBS Group AG Acquires 563 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after buying an additional 83,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,159.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.