UBS Group AG Buys 3,898 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 197.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Revlon were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REV opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14. Revlon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

