UBS Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$103.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$288.09.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$92.00. The company had a trading volume of 357,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.84. The firm has a market cap of C$61.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$71.78 and a 52 week high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

