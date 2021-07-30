UBS Group Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $115.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

