UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $12.35 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

