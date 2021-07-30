UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $12.35 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

