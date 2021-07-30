UDR (NYSE:UDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. UDR updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.830 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 277.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $55.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

