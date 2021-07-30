Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 50,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.60. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

