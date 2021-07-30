UMB Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for UMB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

