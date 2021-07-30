Unify Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $43,607.34 and approximately $14,231.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

