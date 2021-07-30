Unify (UNIFY) Market Capitalization Reaches $43,607.34

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Unify has a total market cap of $43,607.34 and $14,231.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unify has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

