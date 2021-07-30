Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Issue $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UNP stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

