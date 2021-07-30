uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

QURE opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

