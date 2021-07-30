United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.67 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.89.

UBSI stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

