United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley cut United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.18. 22,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,955. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.