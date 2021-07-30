Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.18. 1,174,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,263. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $444,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

