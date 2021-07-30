USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.23. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,207 shares of company stock valued at $218,487. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

