Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $55,409,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.