Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

