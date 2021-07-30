Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.58 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

