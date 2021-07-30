Utah Retirement Systems Invests $1.68 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,804,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,758,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,504,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

