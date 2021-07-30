Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UGI were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of UGI opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.