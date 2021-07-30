Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,505,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 309.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 180.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 316,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $62.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

