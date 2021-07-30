Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

