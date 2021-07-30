Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,000 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

