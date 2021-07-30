Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

