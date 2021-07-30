Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $66.87. 153,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.