Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $866.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

